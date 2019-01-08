Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 219,751 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

