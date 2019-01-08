Charles Schwab (SCHW) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

NYSE SCHW opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $2,407,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 119,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

