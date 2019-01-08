Chariot Oil & Gas (CHAR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 12 ($0.16). Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

LON:CHAR opened at GBX 2.71 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 23.88 ($0.31).

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

