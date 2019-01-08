Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Changyou.Com stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 1,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.15%. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Changyou.Com by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 265.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter worth $246,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.