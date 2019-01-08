Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine. It also develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems and companion disposable products that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. The Company sells its products in approximately 30 countries throughout the world to customers that include private and public cord blood banks, surgeons, hospitals and research institutions. Cesca Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp., is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Cesca Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

NASDAQ KOOL opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cesca Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.37.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 323.73%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

