Cerus Co. (CERS) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Cerus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $731.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.33. Cerus has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Cerus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. It produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It markets its products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.