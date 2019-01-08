CENTRICA PLC/S (CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 90,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.36.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

