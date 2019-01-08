CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.13 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

COP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. 329,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,075. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.13 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/central-trust-co-has-5-13-million-stake-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.