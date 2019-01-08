CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $19.90 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.89. The stock had a trading volume of 150,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,213. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

