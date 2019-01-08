CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,431,000 after purchasing an additional 750,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,832,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,488,000 after acquiring an additional 644,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,466,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,543,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 937,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,258,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $585,001.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,602. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

