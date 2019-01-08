CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $107,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,675. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

