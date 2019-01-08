Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Brean Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Centerstate Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Centerstate Bank stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Charles W. Mcpherson bought 4,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,921.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,350.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,225 shares of company stock worth $303,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth about $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

