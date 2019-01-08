CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.79 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.02%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $332,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 422.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $200,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

