CDK Global Inc (CDK) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDK Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 173.86% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research set a $80.00 price target on CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on CDK Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

CDK stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $76.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,199.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Packham acquired 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,082.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,082.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,988 shares of company stock worth $555,855 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

