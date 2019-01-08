Ccore (CCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Ccore has a market cap of $48,430.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.02179727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00166333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00227148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024990 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

