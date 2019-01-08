CBRE Group (CBRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CBRE Group have declined over the past six months. Notably, the company’s extensive real estate products and services offerings, improving leasing and outsourcing business, strategic in-fill acquisitions, transformational deals and healthy balance sheet are expected to be conducive to long-term results. However, with a shift towards a comparatively lower margin business, its margin is likely to be affected in the near term. Moreover, stiff competition from international, regional and local players and unfavorable foreign currency movement remain concerns for the company. Further, the rising interest rate environment is likely to affect capital markets’ activity going forward.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRE. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

CBRE traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 44,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,150. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.41 per share, with a total value of $212,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $18,766,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $22,185,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

