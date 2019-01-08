Cass Information Systems (CASS) & China Recycling Energy (CREG) Financial Comparison

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 19.68% 13.43% 1.87% China Recycling Energy N/A -6.97% -4.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cass Information Systems and China Recycling Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Recycling Energy does not pay a dividend. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and China Recycling Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $135.30 million 5.87 $25.01 million N/A N/A China Recycling Energy $10,000.00 854.90 -$8.99 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats China Recycling Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

