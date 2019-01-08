Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Carriage Services worth $30,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carriage Services by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Carriage Services by 37.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Carriage Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 68,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,137,547.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,286,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,316,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,630,008.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 150,051 shares of company stock worth $2,443,302. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

CSV opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $305.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.61. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

