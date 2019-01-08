Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $8.60 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

CAPR stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 72,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,460. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -1.06.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.36% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

