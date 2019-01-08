Capitala Finance (CPTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th.

CPTA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,120. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $118.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,919 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

