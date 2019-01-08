Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 262.90% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe Rigel is poised to achieved meaningful commercial sales of TAVALISSE in immune thrombocytopenia. In addition to ITP, we see expansion opportunities in AIHA and IgAN. Valuation Summary We arrive at our 12-month price target of $9/share by assessing the after-tax, risk- adjusted NPV of potential future cash flows from fostamatinib for immune-related disorders.””

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58 shares in the company, valued at $180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.