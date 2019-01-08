Canadian Tire Co. Limited (CTC.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$187.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTC.A. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

CTC.A opened at C$144.40 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$140.60 and a 1-year high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

