Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Given a C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$49.00 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAR.UN. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.03.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$43.78 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$31.93 and a 12 month high of C$37.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

