Canaccord Genuity Increases Imperial Metals (III) Price Target to C$1.65

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Imperial Metals stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Imperial Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$3.19.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$60,512.00. Insiders sold a total of 123,577 shares of company stock valued at $156,354 in the last three months.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

