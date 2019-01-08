Cambrex Co. (CBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

CBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. First Analysis upgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

CBM traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,300. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cambrex has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cambrex will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cambrex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,642,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cambrex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,282,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Cambrex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,282,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,303 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,079,000 after acquiring an additional 228,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cambrex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

