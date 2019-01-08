Brown-Forman (BF.B) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BF.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shares of NYSE:BF.B traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 2,133,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,060. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown-Forman will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

