Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Nucor stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. Nucor has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 131,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.