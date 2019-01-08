Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) PT at $105.86

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Thor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $56.82 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.39). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $350,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,906.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

