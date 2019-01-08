Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) PT at $394.19

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $399.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $461.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $663,376.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,392.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,236 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $390,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $396.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $416.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.