Brokerages Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Target Price at $42.00

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Nomura lowered their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE PRO opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.02. PROS has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $41.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $63,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,411.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,220. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of PROS by 40.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,686,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 775,909 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 13.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,262,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,244,000 after buying an additional 272,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,837,000 after buying an additional 366,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,562,000 after buying an additional 247,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PROS by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,562,000 after buying an additional 247,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.