Brokerages Set Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN) Target Price at $17.88

Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

NTGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Neon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,746,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.