Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB) Price Target at $274.29

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 274.29 ($3.58).

MAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.35) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 219.90 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72).

In other news, insider Phil Urban acquired 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £18,411.12 ($24,057.39).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

