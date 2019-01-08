Brokerages Set Five Below Inc (FIVE) PT at $117.82

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below to $153.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,074,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,598.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,206.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

