Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc (BAX) Target Price at $76.13

Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $100,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,013,249 shares of company stock worth $549,865,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 312,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 80,919 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 198.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 62.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.