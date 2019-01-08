Brokerages Set Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Target Price at $18.50

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AFI. Macquarie set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 683.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.