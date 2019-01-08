Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Target Price at $174.18

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,172,252.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $532,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $121,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 531,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.33. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

