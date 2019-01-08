Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc (YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will post sales of $240.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.90 million. Yelp reported sales of $218.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $940.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.93 million to $941.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yelp to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. 1,172,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,908. Yelp has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $549,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,855 shares of company stock worth $4,826,566. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Yelp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Yelp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,701 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Yelp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.