Brokerages Expect StoneCo Ltd (STNE) to Announce $0.13 EPS

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $29.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given StoneCo an industry rank of 36 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

