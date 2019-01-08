Brokerages Expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Nanometrics posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Nanometrics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NANO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 2,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,475. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $668.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Nanometrics news, VP Greg Swyt sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $55,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $214,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $315,750. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 12,967.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

