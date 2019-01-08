Brokerages Expect Marine Products Corp. (MPX) to Post $0.19 EPS

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $21.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marine Products from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 508.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 82.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marine Products by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPX opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $612.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.81. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.66 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

