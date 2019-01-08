Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 639.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 7,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,757. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $300.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,940 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.