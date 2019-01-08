Brokerages Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Universal Forest Products reported sales of $966.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,577,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,350,000 after purchasing an additional 940,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,880,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after acquiring an additional 921,353 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 394,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after acquiring an additional 113,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after acquiring an additional 113,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,280. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

