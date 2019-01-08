Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

SKT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 29,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

In other news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $37,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $83,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,809.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $382,352. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

