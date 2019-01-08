Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.27. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

In related news, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $523,661.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,321 shares in the company, valued at $171,677.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 356,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,144,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

