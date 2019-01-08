Brokerages Anticipate Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) to Post ($0.15) EPS

Shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lazydays an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

LAZY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazydays will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 198,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $1,060,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Fredlake purchased 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $45,791.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 231,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,334. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazydays stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lazydays as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

