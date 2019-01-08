Brokerages Anticipate Franks International NV (FI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce sales of $138.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.16 million to $140.40 million. Franks International posted sales of $118.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $514.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $517.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $587.28 million, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Franks International had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Franks International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,700. Franks International has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,082,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,441,790.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franks International during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Franks International during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Franks International by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Franks International by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franks International by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

