Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $707.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $714.10 million. Autodesk reported sales of $553.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Argus upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.19.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $136,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 45,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 830,900 shares during the period. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,346,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,725. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $159.94.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

