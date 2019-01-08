BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY) vs. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Head to Head Contrast

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get BRITVIC PLC/S alerts:

This table compares BRITVIC PLC/S and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRITVIC PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 1.83% 7.06% 1.04%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BRITVIC PLC/S and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRITVIC PLC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BRITVIC PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BRITVIC PLC/S pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

BRITVIC PLC/S has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRITVIC PLC/S and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRITVIC PLC/S $2.02 billion 1.28 $157.57 million $1.50 13.10 Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $4.32 billion 0.40 $96.53 million N/A N/A

BRITVIC PLC/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated beats BRITVIC PLC/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water. The company's brand portfolio includes 7Up, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R White's, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade. In addition, the company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; wholesales soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers pension funding and financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper, Sundrop, and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.