BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. BP comprises about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BP by 27.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $252,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BP by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,103,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $735,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,842 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in BP by 1,189.0% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 70,375 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BP by 19.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. 5,649,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.79%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

