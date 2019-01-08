Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 672 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,397.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 131.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a $0.2561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/boltwood-capital-management-purchases-672-shares-of-schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm.html.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.